Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.89

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 20341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,400 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after buying an additional 89,486 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after buying an additional 184,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after buying an additional 1,430,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

