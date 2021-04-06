Myriad (XMY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $70,709.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Myriad has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $70,709.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,775,276,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Myriad Coin Trading

