MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Trading 5.3% Higher

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL) shares traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.79 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.95 ($0.13). 187,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 335,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.45 ($0.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £87.25 million and a PE ratio of -99.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

