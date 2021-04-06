Mysterium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,803.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $14,803.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00653852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars.

