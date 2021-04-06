Mysterium (MYST) Market Capitalization Hits $8.74 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $21,053.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

