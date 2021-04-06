MyWish Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $20,217.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 64.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00054892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.00680763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars.

