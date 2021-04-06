Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 3.9%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.58 and last traded at $94.16. 3,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $708.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

