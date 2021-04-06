Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 895,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,828. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

