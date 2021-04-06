Name Changing Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.73 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $323,952.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00058579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.19 or 0.00662369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00079013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,263,255 coins and its circulating supply is 39,233,635 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

