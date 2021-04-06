Nano (NANO) Hits Market Cap of $780.65 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Nano has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $5.86 or 0.00010125 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $780.65 million and $53.29 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,861.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,110.10 or 0.03646830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.80 or 0.00410990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.50 or 0.01160534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00461520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.85 or 0.00478472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00330970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00032328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003628 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.