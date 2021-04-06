Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) has been assigned a C$8.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Nano One Materials stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.30. 66,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 20.26 and a quick ratio of 20.23. Nano One Materials has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.72 million and a P/E ratio of -75.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.34.

In related news, Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,659,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,372,393.75. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $122,600 over the last ninety days.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

