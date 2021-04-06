Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.26. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 21,913 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $46.71 million, a P/E ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

