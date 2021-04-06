NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Up 5.8%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.03 and last traded at $71.98. Approximately 8,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 672,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,877,871.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,105.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.