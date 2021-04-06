Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $162,172.22 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $162,172.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,991.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55.

On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $1,785,568.86.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total value of $2,217,071.10.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.83. 504,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,346. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Natera by 36.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Natera by 42.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,040,000 after buying an additional 198,395 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Natera by 1,060.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Natera by 78.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.