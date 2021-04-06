National Express Group (LON:NEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $333.80

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 333.80 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 328.20 ($4.29), with a volume of 2359110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316.40 ($4.13).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 332.22 ($4.34).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 237.48.

In other news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

About National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.