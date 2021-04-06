National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Chris Davies Sells 4,268 Shares

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

Chris Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Express Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of National Express Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40).

LON:NEX traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 328.20 ($4.29). 2,359,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.48. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. National Express Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.22 ($4.34).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.