National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.43

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.43 and traded as high as $103.78. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $102.88, with a volume of 39,176 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $722.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.