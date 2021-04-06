National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $36.00 to $40.00.

3/22/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $36.00 to $40.00.

3/12/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

2/19/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

