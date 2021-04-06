NativeCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $105.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.67 or 0.00004567 BTC on major exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $65.93 million and approximately $105.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00055626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00320823 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00034146 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,702,033 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

