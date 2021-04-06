NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 52-Week High at $200.20

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200.20 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 198.50 ($2.59), with a volume of 1427401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.70 ($2.57).

Several research firms have commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.75 ($2.27).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.68. The company has a market capitalization of £22.65 billion and a PE ratio of -31.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

NatWest Group Company Profile (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

