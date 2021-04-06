Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $54.33 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019767 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,376,751 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Navcoin Coin Trading

