Naviaddress Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.00661123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00079027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

