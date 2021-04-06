Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of Navient worth $22,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Navient by 1,747.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

NAVI stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

