Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.27

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $23.92. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 2,104,823 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

