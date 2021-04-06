NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce $119.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.26 million and the highest is $122.30 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $112.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $468.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.61 million to $469.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $472.43 million, with estimates ranging from $472.30 million to $472.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBTB stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

