NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $6.69 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.69 or 0.00011542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $242.90 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00274467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00114484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.59 or 0.00772456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,863.05 or 0.99860040 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 342,361,642 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.