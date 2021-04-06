NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $7.07 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.41 billion and $167.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.07 or 0.00012041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00074892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00291862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00105743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00774314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,550.36 or 0.99741447 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 341,327,007 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.