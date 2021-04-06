Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Tops $54.78 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00005391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $54.78 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022248 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00023558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010426 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 264.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,713,029 coins and its circulating supply is 17,318,889 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

