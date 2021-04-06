Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $2.96 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00005113 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $51.20 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00028320 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00022776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011237 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,715,455 coins and its circulating supply is 17,321,315 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.