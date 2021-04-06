Nebulas (NAS) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Nebulas token can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002232 BTC on popular exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $76.13 million and $10.11 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00059180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00659932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00078892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Nebulas Token Profile

Nebulas is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,055,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,529,639 tokens. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

