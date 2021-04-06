Neo Trading 39.4% Higher This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Neo has a total market cap of $4.40 billion and $2.05 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neo has traded up 39.4% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $62.43 or 0.00107312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00074436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00287384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.80 or 0.00757697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,764.05 or 0.99290951 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.