Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.40

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.40 and last traded at $89.90, with a volume of 1487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 31,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,764,230.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,105 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

