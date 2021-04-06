NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of NeoGenomics worth $43,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NeoGenomics by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,643.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Truist started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

