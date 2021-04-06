Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.55. 2,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 259,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $531.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock worth $231,918. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

