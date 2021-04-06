NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Michael J. Sophie Sells 17,586 Shares

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 412,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,317. The company has a market capitalization of $618.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.