Nerva (XNV) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,693.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Nerva has a market cap of $661,247.90 and approximately $1,693.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00058792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00286566 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Nerva Token Profile

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a token. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 tokens. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nerva Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.