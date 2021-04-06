NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.62 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $111.10 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00058579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.19 or 0.00662369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00079013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,182,468 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

