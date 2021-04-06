Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NTOIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.