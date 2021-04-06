Netbox Coin Market Capitalization Hits $4.65 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $283,362.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00140849 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,782,390 coins and its circulating supply is 77,323,207 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

