Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $540.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $361.71 and a one year high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

