Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.05

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 12688199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $638.59 million, a PE ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $555,717.15. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

