Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Trading Down 2.5%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) shares fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.16. 92,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 35,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWITY. Barclays lowered shares of Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

