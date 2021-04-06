NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.58. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 17,497 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.06% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

