Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

NYSE:CB opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average of $148.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

