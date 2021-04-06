Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

