New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 174,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,954,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

Get New Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 162,442 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 949,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Gold by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,492,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 156,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.