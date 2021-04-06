NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.74% of NewMarket worth $32,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 216.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU opened at $388.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $332.45 and a 52 week high of $458.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.