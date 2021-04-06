Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 360,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. Newmont has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 104,872 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Newmont by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Newmont by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

