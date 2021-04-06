Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $101.67 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00074138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00289278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00104659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.00747756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030843 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,429 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,682 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

