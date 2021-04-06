Newton (NEW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.10 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Newton has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $28.38 million and $8.10 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00074318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00288480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00106706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.03 or 0.00757244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

